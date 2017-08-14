Returning favorites and excited newcomers: BIP premieres tonight on My ABC WOTV 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The fourth season of the guilty-pleasure show is back.

Familiar faces from recent seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are staying in the tropics in hopes of finding love.

DEAN IS WITH MY FAAV GIRL KRISTINA, DEAN IS WITH ONE OF THE TWINS, DEAN IS CRYING, I AM CRYING #BachelorInParadise #TheBacheloretteFinale — Paola Sofía (@paola_sofia21) August 8, 2017

"You want good tv ABC, I'll give you good TV ABC" @jasminegoode24 #BachelorInParadise 💀😂 — Raven (@ravengates09) August 8, 2017

Some have experienced paradise before and will be returning, while others are brand new to the unpredictable journey.

So far, the women joining paradise include: Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton, Taylor Nolan, Alexis Waters, Lacey Mark, Corinne Olympios, Kristina Schulman, Jasmine Goode, and Danielle Maltby.

For the guys, it has welcomed: Robby Hayes, Derek Peth, Ben Zorn, Alex Woytkiw, Nick Benvenutti, Vinny Ventiera, and DeMario Jackson.

Love, marriage, wild drama, and a baby's mama! #BachelorInParadise returns tomorrow at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bqAXJurOEq — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 14, 2017

There are unannounced additional contestants who arrive to the island throughout the first few weeks, then joining the rest of the cast.

PLUS. The real story of Corinne and DeMario will unfold. Has Corinne been stretching the truth? Did DeMario push limits? Or was this all a publicity stunt, afterall?

