Ready or not, school’s start opening August 21

Got those backpacks ready?

The first day of school is two weeks earlier than the traditional post-Labor Day start for many districts, and administrators are working to make sure families are aware of the change.

First days vary across Kent ISD’s 20 public school districts, with the earliest beginning Monday, Aug. 21. Kent ISD received a waiver from the state for its member schools to begin prior to Labor Day, and districts set their own start dates. They are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 21: Grandville Public Schools, Comstock Park Public Schools, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, Godwin Heights Public Schools, Kent Career Tech Center and Kent Innovation High

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Wyoming Public Schools, Thornapple Kellogg Schools, Lowell Area Schools and Kentwood Public Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Kent City Community Schools

Monday, Aug. 28: Caledonia Community Schools, Forest Hills Public Schools, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kenowa Hills Public Schools, Northview Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Byron Center Public Schools, Cedar Springs Public Schools, East Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kelloggsville Public Schools and Sparta Area Schools