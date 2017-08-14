Camping checklist and outdoor cooking hacks from Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Before the summer ends, take one more adventure outside with the family.

Maranda and her friends at Meijer show you what it takes to have a fun yet easy camping trip, complete with a helpful checklist.

Camp cooking is huge this year, with new sets of safe non-stick roasting sticks and skillets for all your food needs.

Collegiate coolers are perfect for tailgating, along with outdoor chairs and cushions for bleachers. You can decide to relax with a hammock if you choose, too!

All of these items can be found at your local Meijer. Have fun with the family and don’t forget the fun checklist included in the video:

Non-stick marshmallow roasting sticks

Iron skillet stick

Burger roasting stick

Cooler

Hammock

Foods and drinks