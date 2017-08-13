What’s on tonight: August 13th on My ABC WOTV4

What's On Tonight On MY ABC WOTV4
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4

America’s Funniest Home Videos
7 p.m.

A teen recovering from surgery thinks a nurse is Hillary Clinton; a woman in labor dances hip-hop.

Celebrity Family Feud
8 p.m.

Celebrity families compete for cash for charities.

Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME
9 p.m.

A tailgate cooler; a tailgate chair that turns into a goalpost; a once-a-week antiperspirant.

The $100,000 Pyramid
10 p.m.

Celebrity battles featuring Usher, Von Miller, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz.

