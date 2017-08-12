What’s on tonight: August 12th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4

America’s Funniest Home Videos
8 p.m.

The season’s two $100,000 winners vie for the grand prize; a cat tries to swipe a woman’s food.

The $100,000 Pyramid
9 p.m.

Celebrities compete to get to the winners’ circle.

20/20: In an Instant
10 p.m.

When a schizophrenic veteran armed with a gun and a bomb takes hostages at a public library in Salt Lake City, he doesn’t realize one of the captives is a law enforcement professional, which ultimately leads to his undoing.

 

