Maranda’s Guide to summer fun! August 13-20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda's complete Guide to Summer Fun for August 6-13 below.
Sunday, August 13
Maranda’s Pick: Discover the Dunes
- Discover the Dunes – For Kids!
- 3:00 pm-4:30 pm
- North Beach Park
- Through a hike and activities you’ll encounter a diversity of life in this harsh environment and discover the story of how the dunes came to be.
- Recommended for ages 8-12.
- Hike will be over steep terrain including long staircases.
Monday, August 14
Maranda’s Pick: Kids Skate for Free today at the Kentwood Fun Spot
- 4pm-7pm
- Free admission
- $2 rental, inline rental $5
Tuesday, August 15
Maranda’s Pick: Take the kids to the Getty Drive-In
- Muskegon
- Tonight is Bargain night!
- Four big screens of first run movies!
Wednesday, August 16
Maranda’s PIck: Calhoun County Fair
- 8:30am – youth horse show
- 9am – youth swine show
- 10am – chuck wagon races
Thursday, August 17
Maranda’s Pick: Walk the Zoo
- Registration: 8-8:30 a.m.
- Walk: 8:30-9 a.m.
- Breakfast: immediately following
- Zoo exploration rest of the day
- $5 per person includes a t-shirt!
Friday, August 18
Maranda’s Pick: Sparta Movies in the Park
August 18 –Finding Dory – Sparta Movies in the Park. Movies start at 9:30
- Movie: Finding Dory
- Movies start at 9:30pm
- Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the outdoor movie!
- Restrooms will be open
Saturday, August 19
Maranda’s Pick: GRandJazzFest
- West Michigan’s only free, weekend-long jazz festival!
- The 6th annual festival is Aug. 19 & 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle
- Bring folding chairs, blankets and snacks
Sunday, August 20
Maranda’s Pick: Mini Maker Faire
- Grand Rapids Public Museum
- Maker Faire is a community celebration of people who make things from prototyping and inventing, to those with unique trade skills, and more. Each booth offers a unique, hands-on opportunity to see how things are made and to learn how to do it on your own. Visitors to the Grand Rapids Maker Faire will see more than 100 maker booths ranging from robotics and 3D printing, to drone races, glass blowing, blacksmithing, wood turning, and even be a part of an iron pour during the two-day event!
- Grand Rapids Maker Faire tickets are on sale now! Two-day passes are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $8 for children, and single day passes are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children. Kent County residents receive discounted tickets and Museum members are only $1 per day! Visit GrandRapids.MakerFaire.com for tickets and more information.