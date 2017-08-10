Ladies Night Out: signature cocktails, door prizes, and “Calendar Girls”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Calling all garden clubs, book clubs, dinner clubs and running clubs… it’s time for Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s first ever Ladies Night Out!

WOTV 4 Women is so excited to be a part of this event.

Grab the special women in your life, and join Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for a night of fun, sisterhood, and celebration with Calendar Girls.

What should you expect? Door prizes and signature cocktails before heading to see the hit musical Calendar Girls.

Don’t miss the fun… This is a one-night special event, and tickets go fast!

EVENT DETAILS

Package includes entrance to pre-party and VIP seating to the show: $75

Tickets on sale August 23.

Pre-party 5-7 pm, Show at 7:30pm

Location: Women’s City Club

*Note: As a special fundraiser for Civic Theatre, season subscription vouchers are not valid for this event. Packages sold separately from subscriptions.

SCHEDULE

September 21, 2017. One-night only!

Pre-party 5-7 pm, Show at 7:30pm

Can’t wait to see you there! Check out Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for more information.