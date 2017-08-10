Easy, last-minute road trips for West Michiganders

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WOTV) – We’ve all been there. You’re staring at your calendar wondering where the time went. Since June, you’ve been talking up a “family getaway,” and now it’s here.

Well, as a fellow procrastinator, I’ve learned that there is always – and I mean always – time.

Below, is a last-minute West Michigan bucket list, filled with stuff your kids will enjoy, laugh about, and remember.

So! Pack your bags, and let’s get this show on the road. You are super-mom, and you’re making this family getaway happen! We believe in you.

Mackinaw Island

Mackinaw may seem far away, but it’s actually a very easy, quick drive. Plus, Mackinaw Island and City are filled with fun!

Boyne

Boyne is a place that my family loves to stay at, because it isn’t seasonal. It doesn’t matter what time of year you visit Boyne, because there is always something to do.

East Central Michigan/Through the Thumb

Stumble upon many hidden culinary destinations through the thumb of Michigan. The scenery will captivate you as much as the amazing food will.

Saugatuck

Saugatuck happens to be one of my very favorite places, though it isn’t very far. Check out all the family fun in this city, close to home!

Pictured Rocks

Pictured Rocks seems to be all the rave this summer. In other words, everyone’s obsessing over it – and for good reason. This place looks amazing. (Great photo opportunities here, mom.)

Traverse City

Oh, but Traverse City wine? It’s all the good things.

Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor is not only home of the Wolverines, but it’s also home of delicious farmers markets and great beer. Also, their Fairy Doors are a fun scavenger hunt activity for kids!

Sleeping Bear Dunes

I recently hiked Sleeping Bear Dunes with my family! This was a great trip with many laughs as we struggled running up the dunes. Little did we know how much more was around us. Check it out below.

Detroit

Our biggest city in Michigan is full of beauty.

Petoskey

No matter what you’re looking for, you will find something in the Petoskey area.