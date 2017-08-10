Easy, last-minute road trips for West Michiganders

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WOTV) – We’ve all been there. You’re staring at your calendar wondering where the time went. Since June, you’ve been talking up a “family getaway,” and now it’s here.
Well, as a fellow procrastinator, I’ve learned that there is always – and I mean always – time.
Below, is a last-minute West Michigan bucket list, filled with stuff your kids will enjoy, laugh about, and remember.
So! Pack your bags, and let’s get this show on the road. You are super-mom, and you’re making this family getaway happen! We believe in you.
Mackinaw Island
Mackinaw may seem far away, but it’s actually a very easy, quick drive. Plus, Mackinaw Island and City are filled with fun!
- Arch Rock
- Fort Mackinac
- Stand Up Paddle Boarding
- Kayaking and Canoeing
- Horse Back Riding Tours
- Spas
- Golfing
- Bike Rental
Boyne
Boyne is a place that my family loves to stay at, because it isn’t seasonal. It doesn’t matter what time of year you visit Boyne, because there is always something to do.
- Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark
- River Trip
- Chairlift to Dinner on the Mountain
- Zip Line
- Bay Harbor
- Farmer’s Market
East Central Michigan/Through the Thumb
Stumble upon many hidden culinary destinations through the thumb of Michigan. The scenery will captivate you as much as the amazing food will.
- Blue Water Winery and Vineyard
- Bake Krazy Bake Shop
- Russell’s Blueberry Farm and Nursery
- Montrose Orchards
Saugatuck
Saugatuck happens to be one of my very favorite places, though it isn’t very far. Check out all the family fun in this city, close to home!
Pictured Rocks
Pictured Rocks seems to be all the rave this summer. In other words, everyone’s obsessing over it – and for good reason. This place looks amazing. (Great photo opportunities here, mom.)
- Miners Castle Rock
- Miners Falls
- Shipwreck Tours
- Riptide Ride
- Wagner Falls
- Sand Point Beach
- Superior Pontoon Rentals
- Munising’s Fun Factory
Traverse City
Oh, but Traverse City wine? It’s all the good things.
- Front Street
- City Opera House
- Bowers Harbor Vineyards
- Grand Traverse Distillery
- Traverse City State Park
- Water Sports
- Torch Lake
Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor is not only home of the Wolverines, but it’s also home of delicious farmers markets and great beer. Also, their Fairy Doors are a fun scavenger hunt activity for kids!
Sleeping Bear Dunes
I recently hiked Sleeping Bear Dunes with my family! This was a great trip with many laughs as we struggled running up the dunes. Little did we know how much more was around us. Check it out below.
- Hike the Dunes
- Cherry Republic
- Empire Bluff Trail
- Kayaking and Water Activities
- The Cottage Book Shop
Detroit
Our biggest city in Michigan is full of beauty.
- Detroit Institute of the Arts
- Comerica Park
- Motown Museum
- Detroit Riverfront
- Eastern Market
- Greek Town
- Campus Martius Park
- Fox Theatre
Petoskey
No matter what you’re looking for, you will find something in the Petoskey area.