GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) School will be back in session soon, but before the kids head back – why not have a day or two of family fun? Maranda is giving away the ultimate summer fun pack, including: 8 tickets to the John Ball Zoo, 4 passes to the Holland Aquatic Center, and 2 deluxe passes to Craig’s Cruisers + all you can eat pizza/pasta buffet, 2 activities, and $5 in arcade tokens!

Enter now until August 16 at 11:59pm, for your chance to win BIG!