“The Story of Diana” premieres Wednesday on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – ABC and People have teamed up to put together a 20th anniversary documentary on the beloved Princess Diana’s life before it tragically ended.

It will include the most important interviews, conducted with the specialists and people who knew her best.

The Princess of Wales will be remembered in a special way, covering the crucial parts of her life still on Earth, followed by the legacy she left behind.

This four-hour special will air over the course of two nights on Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10 at 9pm/8pm central on MY ABC WOTV 4.

WATCH TRAILER: http://abc.go.com/shows/the-story-of-diana/video/most-recent/VDKA4002843