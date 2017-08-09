Surprising benefits of aloe vera

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – I’m sure everyone knows about the benefits of Aloe Vera for your skin. It is a wonderful help to minor burns, rashes, poison ivy and even benefits wound healing. But there is even more to this medicinal plant than that.

Aloe vera, taken internally is good for pretty much everyone and has been one of the most important plants used in folk medicine. The Egyptians referred to aloe as the “plant of immortality”.

So just like our external skin is lining of the gut, the bronchial tubes and the digestive tract can also benefit from the healing effect of aloe vera.

Taken internally, aloe vera juice aids the digestion and absorption of nutrients, helps control blood sugar, increases energy production, promotes cardiovascular health, improves liver function, and boosts the immune system.

The gel has a bitter taste that is both cooling and soothing to the body.

Try taking 1 – 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel in the morning on an empty stomach. Aloe helps clear the toxins out of the digestive system and will help you maintain young and healthy skin.

*Not for pregnant women or children under 5 years.