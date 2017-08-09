Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-Media personalities from across West Michigan traded in their microphones for an evening serving the community. Brann’s Steakhouse & Grill hosted the inaugural “Celebrity Server” night, where 40% of the proceeds went to benefit the officer Trevor Slott Foundation, and the Police Unity Tour. For more information on supporting the cause, visit the Police Unity Tour and Remembering Officer Trevor Slott on Facebook.

About the non-profit organizations:

Police Officer Trevor Slot was struck and killed by a bank robbery suspect while attempting to deploy stop sticks on I-96 at 8th Avenue. Officer Slot had served with the Walker Police Department for nine years, and the Lowell and St. Joseph police departments. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty. The secondary purpose is to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.