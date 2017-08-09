Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-For a decade, Christmas has come early for some of the smallest patients at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Christmas in July helps spread holiday cheer, and bring smiles to kids who need it most.

You can help the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and ‘Tee-it-up for kids’ at the 18th annual Positively Warren Golf Classic. The event will be held on Monday, August 14 at Thousand Oaks Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame. To register, visit www.SpectrumHealth.org and click the ‘events’ tab.

18TH ANNUAL POSITIVELY WARREN GOLF CLASSIC

Monday, August 14, 2017

Thousand Oaks Golf Course, 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive Grand Rapids, MI 49525\

11:00 a.m. – Registration & Lunch

1:00 p.m. – Shotgun Start

5:30 p.m. – Mix and Mingle

6:30 p.m. – Dinner & Auction

http://www.spectrumhealth.org