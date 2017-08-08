What’s on tonight: August 8th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Middle
8 p.m.
Sue asks Axl for advice on how to break up with her boyfriend; Brick tries to fit in at school.
Fresh Off The Boat
8:30 p.m.
Louis and the boys splurge on a pay-per-view wrestling match while Jessica sleeps off the flu.
Black-ish
9 p.m.
The outcome of the presidential election is still causing tension at Dre’s job.
Black-ish
9:30 p.m.
When Zoey questions her belief in God, Dre has a crisis of faith; Bow’s brother aggravates Dre.
Somewhere Between
10 p.m.
Laura learns more about Nico’s disturbing past; Tom worries Laura will discover his secrets.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Actor Milo Ventimiglia; Lindsey Stirling performs.