What to expect at Walk the Zoo 2017: breakfast, backpacks, and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Get ready for some affordable family fun! Maranda is partnering with Priority Health and John Ball Zoo for Walk the Zoo! It’s on Thursday, August 17. For $5 per person, you get admission to the zoo, snacks, and the walk!

BONUS: the first 500 kids will receive a free drawstring backpack, stuffed with school supplies.

Priority Health will lead with animal moves throughout the walk. The walk will take you through the zoo and along the trail by the tiger exhibit and up to the Forest Realm. There, you can enjoy FREE breakfast for both kids and adults.

Afterward, you can stay and explore the zoo all day!

Walk the Zoo

Thursday, August 17

Registration: 8-8:30 a.m.

Walk: 8:30-9 a.m.

Breakfast: immediately following

Zoo exploration rest of the day

$5 per person

They are also bringing a snake to go through the “slalum course”. The course allows the snake to play and exercise to go with the Walk the Zoo theme.

Kids and adults can expect fruit, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast egg rolls, and a few other sides!

In the video above Mo Shamali discusses the significance of breakfast and nutrition for kids – the most important meal of the day!

Who knew a smoothie could be that good for you? Emily Mattern from Milk Means More brought in studio her favorite smoothie ingredients and discussed the benefits of this delicious drinks.

Enjoy a smoothie at Walk the Zoo!

Also, look out for the gorgeous and powerful birds while you walk the zoo! These animals are a show-stopper!

Get back to school ready at Walk the Zoo. This generous girl scout collected over 500 school supply kits just for YOU!