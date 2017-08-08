Walk the Zoo 2017: free breakfast, backpacks, and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Get ready for some affordable family fun! Maranda is partnering with Priority Health and John Ball Zoo for Walk the Zoo! It’s on Thursday, August 17. For $5 per person, you get admission to the zoo, a t-shirt, snacks, and the walk!

BONUS: the first 500 kids will receive a free backpack for back to school.

The walk will take you through the zoo and along the trail by the tiger exhibit and up to the Forest Realm. There, you can enjoy some snacks from Meijer, games and some prizes. Priority Health will lead with animal moves throughout the walk.

Afterward, you can stay and explore the zoo all day!

Walk the Zoo

Thursday, August 28

Registration: 8-8:30 a.m.

Walk: 8:30-9 a.m.

Snacks at treehouse: 9-9:20 a.m.

Zoo exploration rest of the day

$5 per person includes a t-shirt!