Walk the Zoo 2017: breakfast, backpacks, and more!

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Get ready for some affordable family fun! Maranda is partnering with Priority Health and John Ball Zoo for Walk the Zoo! It’s on Thursday, August 17. For $5 per person, you get admission to the zoo, a t-shirt, snacks, and the walk!

BONUS: the first 500 kids will receive a free drawstring backpack, stuffed with school supplies.

Priority Health will lead with animal moves throughout the walk. The walk will take you through the zoo and along the trail by the tiger exhibit and up to the Forest Realm. There, you can enjoy FREE breakfast for both kids and adults.

Afterward, you can stay and explore the zoo all day!

Walk the Zoo

  • Thursday, August 17
  • Registration: 8-8:30 a.m.
  • Walk: 8:30-9 a.m.
  • Breakfast: immediately following
  • Zoo exploration rest of the day
  • $5 per person

