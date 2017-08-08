The most dramatic Bachelorette finale yet… but really.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Wow. I am still in complete shock after last night’s season finale of ‘The Bachelorette’. Where do we even begin?

For the first time, the show went back and forth from live and taped portions, so viewers could see Rachel’s reactions and hear her thoughts on what happened.

Goodbye, Eric!

After what seemed to be a passionate overnight date, Rachel sent Eric packing. She confessed that she loved Eric but was not in love with him. He was a gentlemen, giving her and the two men left standing big hugs.

During the live portion of the show, the pair met up for closure and questioning.

“Prior to the experience…. I never had love in my heart,” Eric said. “That’s what I was lacking my whole life. I just want to say thank you [Rachel] for giving me that and allowing me to receive love from you, because now I’m a man.”

Was it love… or was it the beard that transformed Eric into a man? Ladies across the country were swooned by Eric’s revenge beard. The man came in tall, dark, and sooo handsome.

Then there were two.

The breakup

Bryan’s 1-on-1 was, as Bryan put it, “awkward” because Rachel couldn’t get Peter out of her head. And Peter’s 1-on-1, well, ended in the most dramatic and heart-wrenching breakup America has ever seen.

Like the past 2 weeks, Rachel was basically begging Peter to propose, and Peter wouldn’t budge. This was devastating, as all of us could clearly see how in love the two were.

After discussion, arguments, and many many tears, Rachel and Peter decided to split.

“I can’t say goodbye” Rachel said, crying.

The two officially ended their relationship with a passionate kiss that left America hanging. Is he going to chase after her? Will she turn around? Is this really how this love story ends?

Let’s see what America had to say about it…

Pulled from #BacheloretteFinale on Twitter.

Bryan is what happens when you want everything right now and Peter is what you earn when you have patience. #TheBacheloretteFinale — Katrina (@katrina3511) August 8, 2017

Y'all…. I feel like I just went through a breakup last night like I didn't even sleep well 😫#TheBacheloretteFinale — PM (@XoXoP_NYC) August 8, 2017

It's not just that she didn't pick my guy… there's something about this ending that not quite fulfilling. #TheBacheloretteFinale — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) August 8, 2017

More emotion in the breakup with Peter than this proposal with Bryan Not buying it Time will tell #9thebachelorette #thebachelorettefinale — Caroline Dunning (@cedunning) August 8, 2017

I would like my 2 hours back from every Monday I have spent watching this season. #TheBacheloretteFinale — Dani (@dleesioso) August 8, 2017

The show switched back to live, where Chris invited a terrified Peter onto the couch to confront Rachel for the first time since their split.

Peter explained, once again, why he wasn’t able to give her the proposal that she needed.

…and Rachel wasn’t having it.

It was obvious to America that feelings were still there. Both parties were clearly hurt, but displaying their discontentment in different ways; Peter was an emotional wreck, while Rachel was on the constant defense.

Peter for the next Bachelor?

Not so much.

Though I love her, Rachel brought her sass last night. She made a point of saying this process “just wasn’t for Peter”, because he needs more time.

If she can’t have him, no one can!

Rachel making a strong rebuttal against all of our wishes for Peter to be Bachelor. #TheBacheloretteFinale — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 8, 2017

In reality, as much as I’d love to see Peter every Monday night on my television screen, he’s far too practical for ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. And that’s okay!

Personally, I loved Peter’s morals when it came to marriage and proposals… it just didn’t make for the happy ending we were looking for.

The final rose goes to…

Right after the dramatic breakup between Peter and Rachel, Brian gets down on one knee. It was a whirlwind of emotions that left America dizzy and confused.

Rachel accepted the proposal, with an ear to ear smile.

The couple danced around, proclaimed their love, and showed off the beautiful ring.

“I am the best version of myself when I am with you,” Brian told Rachel. “You are so easy and effortless to love, and I want to love you for the rest of my life.”

Beautiful words, Brian… but we’re all still in shock that this is happening.

America was fully prepared to see Peter run in with a ring, apologize, and the two of them would run off together chasing sunsets.

For me, the whole thing felt unfinished.

It felt like she settled, but Rachel made it clear that she did not. The newly engaged couple were ooing and awing over each other during the live shots, making it clear that they were happy.

Take a look at Rachel and Bryan on the cover of People magazine, and read why Peter is “still devastated”.

Rachel Lindsay is #TheBachelorette no longer! 🌹 The attorney shares how she knew Bryan Abasolo was the one for her. https://t.co/IDt2wUFC9k pic.twitter.com/DXShig0pe5 — People (@people) August 8, 2017

The lovebirds starred on Jimmy Kimmel later that night, and Good Morning America in the morning!

Up next

The Bachelor in Paradise extended trailer aired last night, and we couldn’t be more excited to watch the drama unfold. Tune in next Monday, August 14th, on My ABC WOTV4.