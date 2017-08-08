My ABC WOTV 4 and Jordan Carson crash Bachelorette finale watch party

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOTV) – Season 13 of ‘The Bachelorette’ came to an end Monday night, and fans across the county and West Michigan were glued to the TV as Rachel passed out the final rose! Jordan Carson and the crew from My ABC WOTV 4 got to spend the evening surprising a special group of West Michigan bachelorette super fans.

We loved spending time with this rowdy group of educators!

