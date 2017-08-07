The secret is out! Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly and Evan are expecting their first child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Another Bachelor in Paradise baby is on the way! Season 3’s power couple, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, are expecting their first child.
“SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!!” -Carly Waddell
From the start, the duo seemed unlikely. Nevertheless, Evan was dedicated. After a multiple attempts, what actually ended up winning Carly’s heart was a fake injury.
In the hospital, Evan and Carly broke the barriers and genuinely started to fall in love.
Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise ended in not one… not two… but three engagements: Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray, Lace Morris and Grant Kemp, and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.
After a few months, Carly and Evan were the only couple to withhold their promise of forever.
The two were married on the set of Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, premiering August 14 and 15. Naturally, Chris Harrison officiated the wedding at a resort near Puerto Vallarta.
Carly and Evan were joined by other Bachelor Nation alums Jade Roper, Wells Adams, Tanner Tolbert, Whitney Bischoff, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth, Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi, Emily & Haley Ferguson, Ashley Iaconetti, and Jared Haibon.
Soon, all of America will have the chance to see this hilarious, adorable couple tie the knot.
Watch Bachelor in Paradise Monday’s on #MyABCWOTV4!