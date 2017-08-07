The secret is out! Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly and Evan are expecting their first child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Another Bachelor in Paradise baby is on the way! Season 3’s power couple, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, are expecting their first child.

“SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!!” -Carly Waddell

SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018! 👶🏽❤️ (also Evans face here is hilarious and wonderful) A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

From the start, the duo seemed unlikely. Nevertheless, Evan was dedicated. After a multiple attempts, what actually ended up winning Carly’s heart was a fake injury.

In the hospital, Evan and Carly broke the barriers and genuinely started to fall in love.

Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise ended in not one… not two… but three engagements: Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray, Lace Morris and Grant Kemp, and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

After a few months, Carly and Evan were the only couple to withhold their promise of forever.

When you still love someone after a moving houses day. You know it's the real kind of love. @ebassclinics 😘 #hibediloveyou 😴 — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) August 2, 2017

The two were married on the set of Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, premiering August 14 and 15. Naturally, Chris Harrison officiated the wedding at a resort near Puerto Vallarta.

Still in the afterglow 🙂 thanks for all the love y'all.. (zoom in on my goddaughter and flower girls face for extra fun) #bachelorinparadise #whowouldhaveeverdreamedthiswouldhappen A post shared by Evan Bass (@theebass) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Carly and Evan were joined by other Bachelor Nation alums Jade Roper, Wells Adams, Tanner Tolbert, Whitney Bischoff, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth, Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi, Emily & Haley Ferguson, Ashley Iaconetti, and Jared Haibon.

Soon, all of America will have the chance to see this hilarious, adorable couple tie the knot.

Omg just realized in like 2 weeks I'm gonna get to live tweet my own freakin wedding. May my friends become memes 🙏🏽#bachelorinparadise — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) August 2, 2017

Watch Bachelor in Paradise Monday’s on #MyABCWOTV4!