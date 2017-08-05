What’s on tonight: August 5th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

Big Hero 6

8 p.m.

When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. Animated. Based on the comic by Duncan Rouleau and Steven T. Seagle.

A plow driver unknowingly dumps piles of snow on top of a fort with two children inside, burying them alive.

