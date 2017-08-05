Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun: August 6-13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for August 6-13 below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click  here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Sunday, August 6

Maranda’s Pick: Nitro Circus Live 

  • Fifth Third Ballpark
  • Nitro Circus Live’s 2017 North American tour will feature over 30 world-class athletes.
  • Loaded with the best riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline, performing the biggest tricks in action sports
  • Doors open at 6pm

Monday, August 7

Maranda’s Pick: Kent County Youth Fair 
  • August 7-12
  • Youth Fairgrounds – Lowell
  • Each year, the Kent County Youth Fair provides an exciting opportunity to over 1000 exhibitors and more than 40,000 patrons!
  • The KCYF is “all about the kids” and it’s evident everywhere you look!

Tuesday, August 8

Maranda’s Pick: Rockford Ninja Warrior

Youth Expo:

  • Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9am – 8pm (Doors open at 8:30am)
  • DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center
    2500 Turner Ave., Grand Rapids

Youth Camps:

  • Tuesday 9am-6pm, Wednesday 9am-6pm, Thursday 9am-3pm (Doors open at 8:30am)
  • TWO-HOUR SESSIONS AVAILABLE
  • DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center
    2500 Turner Ave., Grand Rapids

Wednesday, August 9

Maranda’s Pick: Holland Farmer’s Market – Kids Activities Mr. Potato Head 

  • The staff from the Holland Area Arts Council will help kids create one-of-a-kind potato heads using potatoes from the Farmers Market, googly eyes, pipe cleaners and more!
  • The Kids Activities at the Holland Farmers Market are fun, educational, hands-on activities designed for children ages 3-10.
  • Activities are held every Wednesday morning from 9:30 am – 11:30 am
  • Each Activity kicks off with Market Story Time presented by the Herrick District Library.
  • Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Thursday, August 10

Maranda’s Pick: Kalamazoo County Youth Fair 

Runs through August 12
Kids Day everyday!

  • FREE Themed Kids Expo Activities & Entertainment All Day Every Day
  • Free Giveaways
  • Experience Local Farms
  • Educational Presentations & Displays
  • Over 400 Farm Animals
  • 4-H Exhibits
  • Nightly Musical Entertainment
  • Food & Games

Friday, August 11

Maranda’s Pick: Sparta Celtic Festival 

  • Sparta’s Celtic Festival (6pm-9pm).
  • The Sparta Celtic Festival is a FREE, FAMILY FRIENDLY event focused on the expression of Celtic heritage.
  • Located in Roger’s Park in Sparta
  • The festival offers music, food, and merchants with a Celtic focus.

Saturday, August 12

Maranda’s Pick: Blueberry Festival 

  • 54th Annual National Blueberry Festival in South Haven.
  • Top events are a Kids’ blueberry pie eating contest, top-tier free evening entertainment throughout the festival, Blueberry pancake breakfasts,
  • Blueberry Festival Parade Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday.
  • All of this with fresh fruit including, but not limited to, blueberries!

Sunday, August 13

Maranda’s Pick: Discover the Dunes 

  • Discover the Dunes – For Kids!
  • 3:00 pm-4:30 pm
  • North Beach Park
  • Through a hike and activities you’ll encounter a diversity of life in this harsh environment and discover the story of how the dunes came to be.
  • Recommended for ages 8-12.
  • Hike will be over steep terrain including long staircases.

