Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun: August 6-13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for August 6-13 below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.
Sunday, August 6
Maranda’s Pick: Nitro Circus Live
- Fifth Third Ballpark
- Nitro Circus Live’s 2017 North American tour will feature over 30 world-class athletes.
- Loaded with the best riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline, performing the biggest tricks in action sports
- Doors open at 6pm
Monday, August 7
Maranda’s Pick: Kent County Youth Fair
- August 7-12
- Youth Fairgrounds – Lowell
- Each year, the Kent County Youth Fair provides an exciting opportunity to over 1000 exhibitors and more than 40,000 patrons!
- The KCYF is “all about the kids” and it’s evident everywhere you look!
Tuesday, August 8
Maranda’s Pick: Rockford Ninja Warrior
Youth Expo:
- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9am – 8pm (Doors open at 8:30am)
- DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center
2500 Turner Ave., Grand Rapids
Youth Camps:
- Tuesday 9am-6pm, Wednesday 9am-6pm, Thursday 9am-3pm (Doors open at 8:30am)
- TWO-HOUR SESSIONS AVAILABLE
- DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center
2500 Turner Ave., Grand Rapids
Wednesday, August 9
Maranda’s Pick: Holland Farmer’s Market – Kids Activities Mr. Potato Head
- The staff from the Holland Area Arts Council will help kids create one-of-a-kind potato heads using potatoes from the Farmers Market, googly eyes, pipe cleaners and more!
- The Kids Activities at the Holland Farmers Market are fun, educational, hands-on activities designed for children ages 3-10.
- Activities are held every Wednesday morning from 9:30 am – 11:30 am
- Each Activity kicks off with Market Story Time presented by the Herrick District Library.
- Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Thursday, August 10
Maranda’s Pick: Kalamazoo County Youth Fair
Runs through August 12
Kids Day everyday!
- FREE Themed Kids Expo Activities & Entertainment All Day Every Day
- Free Giveaways
- Experience Local Farms
- Educational Presentations & Displays
- Over 400 Farm Animals
- 4-H Exhibits
- Nightly Musical Entertainment
- Food & Games
Friday, August 11
Maranda’s Pick: Sparta Celtic Festival
- Sparta’s Celtic Festival (6pm-9pm).
- The Sparta Celtic Festival is a FREE, FAMILY FRIENDLY event focused on the expression of Celtic heritage.
- Located in Roger’s Park in Sparta
- The festival offers music, food, and merchants with a Celtic focus.
Saturday, August 12
Maranda’s Pick: Blueberry Festival
- 54th Annual National Blueberry Festival in South Haven.
- Top events are a Kids’ blueberry pie eating contest, top-tier free evening entertainment throughout the festival, Blueberry pancake breakfasts,
- Blueberry Festival Parade Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday.
- All of this with fresh fruit including, but not limited to, blueberries!
Sunday, August 13
Maranda’s Pick: Discover the Dunes
- Discover the Dunes – For Kids!
- 3:00 pm-4:30 pm
- North Beach Park
- Through a hike and activities you’ll encounter a diversity of life in this harsh environment and discover the story of how the dunes came to be.
- Recommended for ages 8-12.
- Hike will be over steep terrain including long staircases.