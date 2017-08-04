Premiere week: when are your favorite shows coming back?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC fans, are you ready for some exciting premieres and new shows on MY ABC WOTV 4? This Fall is filled with returning hit shows and five new series! Here’s a full list of what to expect.
Series to watch
Monday, September 18
Dancing with the Stars (Season 25 premiere) 8 pm
Monday, September 25
The Good Doctor (Series premiere) 10 pm
Wednesday, September 27
The Goldbergs (Series 5 premiere) 8 pm
Speechleess (Season 2 premiere) 8:30 pm
Modern Family (Season 9 premiere) 9 pm
American Housewife (Season 2 premiere) 9:30 pm
Designated Survivor (Season 2 premiere)
Thursday, September 28
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 14 premiere) 8 pm
How to Get Away with Murder (Season 4 premiere) 10 pm
Friday, September 29
Marvel’s Inhumans (Series premiere) 8 pm
Sunday, October 1
The Toy Box (Season 2 premiere) 7 pm
Shark Tank (Season 9 premiere) 8 pm
Ten Days in the Valley (Series premiere) 10 pm