Premiere week: when are your favorite shows coming back?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC fans, are you ready for some exciting premieres and new shows on MY ABC WOTV 4? This Fall is filled with returning hit shows and five new series! Here’s a full list of what to expect.

Series to watch

Monday, September 18

Dancing with the Stars (Season 25 premiere) 8 pm

Monday, September 25

The Good Doctor (Series premiere) 10 pm

Wednesday, September 27

The Goldbergs (Series 5 premiere) 8 pm

Speechleess (Season 2 premiere) 8:30 pm

Modern Family (Season 9 premiere) 9 pm

American Housewife (Season 2 premiere) 9:30 pm

Designated Survivor (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, September 28

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 14 premiere) 8 pm

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 4 premiere) 10 pm

Friday, September 29

Marvel’s Inhumans (Series premiere) 8 pm

Sunday, October 1

The Toy Box (Season 2 premiere) 7 pm

Shark Tank (Season 9 premiere) 8 pm

Ten Days in the Valley (Series premiere) 10 pm

Tuesday, October 3

The Middle (Season 9 premiere) 8 pm

Fresh Off the Boat (Season 4 premiere) 8:30 pm

black-ish (Season 4 premiere) 9 pm

The Mayor (Series premiere) 9:30 pm

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (Series premiere) 10 pm

Thursday, October 5

Scandal (Season 7 premiere) 9 pm

Friday, October 6

Once Upon a Time (Season 7 premiere) 8 pm

Sunday, October 8

To Tell the Truth (Season 3 premiere) 8 pm

Sunday, November 26

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 28 premiere) 7 pm

