Maranda and Producer Peter go flyboarding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)  Maranda and Producer Peter hit the water to learn about flyboarding with Anthony Tift from Living Water Adventures – a hydro flight device that attaches to a jet ski by a fire hose.

So how does it work? The water that is generated from the jet ski is pushed directly through the hose into the board that lifts one up and out of the water.

>>> Take a look at their experience in the video above!

Living Water Adventures is a mobile rental business that specializes in fun on the lake. They provide the equipment and will come to you at your lake.

For more information: https://www.livingwateradventures.com/about-us

