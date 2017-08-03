Judges from ABC’s “Boy Band” spill about the show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Do you remember the hottest bands from the 90’s like Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls and In Sync? Well, it’s time for America to choose the next big boy band, during ABC’s hit show “Boy Band”. On ABC’s “Boy Band,” undiscovered young talent from across the country battle it out to become a member of the next great music sensation.

Hosted by singer Rita Ora, the 10-episode series will chronicle the journey of young male vocalists who will compete for a chance to show the world that they have what it takes to win a coveted spot in America’s next great boy band and receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records. For the first time ever, viewers at home will vote for their favorite five band members, live, creating a group America can truly call its own.

Judges, aka Architects; Emma Bunton (Baby Spice from The Spice Girls), Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) and Timbaland (Singer/songwriter) will critique their performances and select the bottom two who are up for elimination. Audiences at home will then vote, live, and decide who will stay and who will go, on “Boy Band,” airs on THURSDAY nights (8:00–9:00 p.m. EDT), on MY WOTV4.

Viewers can cast their vote at abc.com/boyband.

Jordan Carson had the chance to chat with Emma Bunton (Baby Spice from The Spice Girls), Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) in the Social Sizzle Celebrity Spill Room. Take a look at the interview by click the video above.



