Ferris Transfer Student Open House – college admission on the spot!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join Ferris State University to learn how you can transform your college credits or associate degree into a bachelor’s degree. Program advisors, financial aid experts and admissions officers will make sure you have the information you need to take the next step. Make sure to bring all of your questions and copies of your transcripts. Qualified students will be admitted to the university on the spot!

A mix of traditional and non-traditional campus features and dozens of programs to choose from makes Ferris in Grand Rapids the place to start on the path to your new career. Current and anticipated programs are at your fingertips to enable you to discover your potential.

By partnering with Grand Rapids Community College they are able to offer select Ferris degree programs close to where you live and work.

Earn a degree from Ferris close to home and get financial aid to help you along the way. Students taking classes at both the community college and Ferris get financial aid through one source, saving you time and trouble.

