Applebee’s announces their 2017 Hometown Hero

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), a Livonia, Michigan based family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state, and its 65 Applebee’s restaurants have launched a statewide campaign to recognize Michigan’s dedicated military members.

Community members that were interested in nominating a military member completed a form, including the nominator’s name and contact information, the nominee’s city of residence, and 200 words or less explaining why the military member should be recognized.

Hometown Hero Winner

At age 81, Ron still volunteers many hours in our community through the VFW. Over the years, he has and continues to help organize the Muskegon downtown Memorial Day Parade. Every Memorial Day you will find him at the Cemeteries a few days prior putting flags on the fallen.

Ron is also part of the Honor Guard and attends the services of Vets as they pass. He is a long time member of the local 446. The overachiever “works” many Steak Nights, Fish Frys, Burger Nights, etc. to continue to help raise funds for the club. He has involved his children and grandchildren who often volunteer with him.

Ron inspires others to volunteer.

…Ron, we thank you for your time and your service. We salute you.