Firekeepers Casino Hotel: give back and win big

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-On average, someone needs blood every two seconds. Donating blood is the easiest and fastest way to save several lives at one time. Firekeepers Casino Hotel is giving back to people who are giving the gift of life. On Wednesday, August 9, 2017, people who come to the casino’s event center will be given Red Hot Credits to enter into a drawing for a chance for an even bigger prize (details below).

BLOOD DRIVE

Enter to win $188 in Red Hot Credits!

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 • 10 AM – 8 PM

Donate blood and receive $10 in Red Hot Credits and an entry into a drawing for a chance to win $188 in Red Hot Credits!

If Michigan Blood receives more than 188 donations of blood, we will select seven additional winners to receive $88 in Red Hot Credits!

Appointments are suggested. Visit https://donate.miblood.org/donor/schedules/zipor call 1.866.MIBLOOD (1.866.642.5663) to schedule an appointment.