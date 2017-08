GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) When Lexi was only 16, she became the victim of a serious boating accident that caused her to lose the lower half of her left leg. But that didn’t stop her…

The very next summer, Lexi hit the water.

Now, that inspiring young woman is a Tommy’s employee who teaches children how to wake surf – just like her.

>>> Learn more about her journey, and Tommy’s Boats, in the video above.