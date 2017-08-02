14-year-old motocross rider meets his role model

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Nitro Circus Live rides into Fifth Third Ballpark on Sunday, August 6th, and coming to town will be over 30 professional motocross riders. One of those riders is Bruce Cook, the world’s first paraplegic rider to land a motorcycle back flip. This is after Bruce attempted the world’s first double front flip that caused his injury.

He sat down with Maranda to talk about his journey, his recovery, and his comeback.

Joining Maranda and Bruce is 14-year-old Trever Wahr, who aspires to be Bruce one day. Check out Trever take a spin around the track and interview Bruce about what it’s like to be a professional motocross rider.

Nitro Circus Live 2017

The Nitro Circus combines the greatest in the world in Freestyle Motocross, BMX, and Skate. You’ll see world first stunts that are not performed anywhere else on Earth… but you’ll also see lazy boy couches, bath tubs, rocking horses, boogie boards, razor scooters, Barbie cars and all kinds of ridiculous apparatus all launched where they don’t belong – 30 feet up in the air.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT http://nitrocircus.com/

