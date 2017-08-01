What’s on tonight: August 1st on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Web Staff Published: Updated:
What's On Tonight On MY ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4

The Middle
8 p.m.

Frankie and Mike discover the love of Axl’s life has a quirky personality trait.

Fresh Off The Boat
8:30 p.m.

Jessica invites everyone she knows to attend a ceremony honoring Louis.

Black-ish
9 p.m.

Thrilled that it’s his turn to choose a name, Dre picks something culturally significant.

Black-ish
9:30 p.m.

Dre and Bow become sentimental as Zoey gets accepted into several colleges around the country.s.

Somewhere Between
10 p.m.

When Laura and Nico set a trap for a serial killer, it puts both of them in danger.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

 

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s