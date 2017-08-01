What’s on tonight: August 1st on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Middle
8 p.m.
Frankie and Mike discover the love of Axl’s life has a quirky personality trait.
Fresh Off The Boat
8:30 p.m.
Jessica invites everyone she knows to attend a ceremony honoring Louis.
Black-ish
9 p.m.
Thrilled that it’s his turn to choose a name, Dre picks something culturally significant.
Black-ish
9:30 p.m.
Dre and Bow become sentimental as Zoey gets accepted into several colleges around the country.s.
Somewhere Between
10 p.m.
When Laura and Nico set a trap for a serial killer, it puts both of them in danger.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Celebrity guests and comedy skits.