The Bachelorette week 8: Men tell everything

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The night heated up fast because these men were ready to dish.

No feud compared to country boy Lee and African American pro wrestler Kenny. To no surprise, they got right back into it again last night, Kenny said all the contestants had all agreed ahead of time to respect each other, but that Lee had broke the rules.Off camera, controversy had erupted when disturbing tweets from Lee regarding race and gender were exposed. Lee stated he truly was dissapointed in himself. But Harrison read aloud some of Lee’s explosive tweets… One of them compared women to dogs and another snarked, “Guys. when is the last time you saw a pretty feminist?” In another tweet Harrison read, Lee wrote, “What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has a sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces.”

Tennessee native Lee admitted, “I feel like I have a lot to learn.” Kenny said he was willing to help Lee become a better person and the two rivals hugged, with the southern songwriter admitting he’d made mistakes.

Rachel made an appearance at the end and told Lee he had squandered his opportunity: “I hope that in watching back the show, you realize that you were a part of something so great. But in case you didn’t, please know that you can exit stage left and meet me backstage and I will be more than happy to give you a black history lesson, a lesson on women’s rights.” Lee replied, “I’m sorry, Rachel.”

In addition to last night, Dean, eliminated just before the finale, confronted her about getting the boot right after she said she was falling in love with him. Rachel insisted she had meant it but yet Dean did not make the top 3. Dean made a bold fashion statement last night consisting of a full on camo suit, but all of America seemed to let is slide. How could you not with his adorable smile?

"Put me in midnight camo velour" – Dean, apparently. #bachelorette — Peter Carroll (@CarrollPC) August 1, 2017

My Mom when I’m FINALLY shown on TV: “Turn back to Dean!" — Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) August 1, 2017

It certainly can’t be easy facing 20-some exes all at once, but Rachel breezed right through it like the queen that she is. Rachel seemed happy to be reunited with all the men stating, “I missed you guys!” The episode ended on a positive note with Lindsay teasing that she’s ready to show the world who she picked. Tune in next week on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” Monday at 8 p.m. ET.