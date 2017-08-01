The age of Snapchat: new privacy concerns every parent should look out for

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Snapchat is a growing phenomenon, especially in our youth. In fact, Snapchat regularly ranks as the #2 social platform, becoming so popular that its only rival is Facebook.

Snapchat facts:

There are over 3 billion photos and videos viewed daily by Snapchat users.

9,000 photos are shared on Snapchat every single second.

In 2015, Snapchat released the beloved filters.

70% of Snapchat users are female.

When the app first started in 2011, it’s name was Picaboo. The, in 2012, it was named to Snapchat.

As fun as Snapchat can be, there are some serious safety concerns when it comes to this popular app. Therefore, Maranda pulled a few of her friends from the community together to create a full show dedicated to Snapchat.

To start, a new Snapchat feature, Snap Maps allows friends to find one another through geolocation.

This is becoming a big hit with teenagers, by giving them another way to use technology to interact with one another. But some West Michigan parents who come across the feature are shocked by what they’re seeing.

Next, Maranda played a game of true or false with the interns – along with a clinician consultant from Wedgwood Christian Services, who mediated their answers. The game was centered around the conversation of privacy and how to establish better lines of communication with your parents.

To end the show, a specialist from Pine Rest talked about ways for parents to get adjusted to their teens using Snapchat. Watch the video above for tips on usage of this app, and the importance of accepting it instead of just refusing it.