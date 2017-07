GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – When your kids have a birthday, you buy a cake and wrap some presents… but what do you do when a museum has a birthday? Throw a street party of course! And that’s exactly what the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum did on Monday, July 31st.

Maranda jumped in on the celebration, joining outdoor party fun and free games!

>>> Take a look in the video above to learn more.

GRCM’s 20th birthday bash runs from 2pm – 8pm.