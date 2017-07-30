Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun: July 30-August 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 18 through June 24 below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.
Sunday, July 30
Maranda’s Pick: Hairspray Jr at the Civic Theatre
- July 28-August 6
- Individual tickets: $10-$16.
- Performance Times
- Wednesday – Saturday evenings at 7:30pm
- Sundays at 2:00pm
- Children and Holiday productions also have Saturday matinees at 2:00pm
Monday, July 31
Maranda’s Pick: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum 20th birthday!
- Street party 2:00pm-8:00pm
- Join them for a special birthday party as we celebrate 20 years of play at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum!
- Sheldon Ave.
- All outdoor birthday party fun and games are FREE!
Tuesday, August 1
Maranda’s Pick: National Night Out
- Tuesday, Aug. 1 is National Night Out — an event that lets you to get to know local police officers and enhance relationships in your community.
- On top of strengthening local communities, many of the events across West Michigan include free food, games and fun for families.
Wednesday, August 2
Maranda’s Pick: Free Kids Flicks at Celebration Cinema Woodland
- Movie: “Annie”
- Free for kids $5 for everyone else
Thursday, August 3
Maranda’s Pick: State Games of America
- The State Games of America is replacing the 2017 Meijer State Games of Michigan.
- It is a multi-sport, Olympic-style event that welcomes athletes regardless of age or ability.
- The Games embody the values of participation, sportsmanship and healthy living among residents of the state of Michigan.
- Sports include baseball, beach wrestling, basketball, judo, lacrosse, rowing, waterskiing, men’s softball.
- Schedule for August 3rd
- Archery 3D – Sparta Hunting & Fishing Club
- Youth Basketball – 6230 Kalamazoo Avenue SE – Grand Rapids
- Bocce Ball – Noto’s Old World Italian Dining
- Pickleball – MSA Fieldhouse – Grand Rapids
Friday, August 4
Maranda’s Pick: Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
- TrueJEM Productions – Holland
- Show is 7:30pm
- 12330 James St., Ste H130
- Holland
- In the Holland Town Center across from
- Eighth Day Farms, near the Country Inn & Suites
Saturday, August 5
Maranda’s Pick: Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade
- Parade starts at 11:45am
Sunday, August 6
Maranda’s Pick: Nitro Circus Live
- Fifth Third Ballpark
- Nitro Circus Live’s 2017 North American tour will feature over 30 world-class athletes.
- Loaded with the best riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline, performing the biggest tricks in action sports
- Doors open at 6pm