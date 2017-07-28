IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-Throughout the summer months, the Ionia Intermediate School District holds several events to help students acquire skills for the classroom and beyond. STEM careers are growing in demand, and one of the ways to keep students on track with the growing technology is through interactive camps. One camp offered this summer is the “Google Coding Camp”. Throughout this hands-on course, students are able to learn new coding skills with programs such as video game design, music and sound, fashion, animation, sports and social media.

The Google Coding Camp is a great opportunity for kids to experience technology and how it works in a world where technology is becoming more and more important, stated camp advisor, Paul Hamilton. This camp really gives the kids an opportunity to interact with their peers who have like interests.”

In addition, the The Ionia County Intermediate School District is hosting the IM Kids Amazing Race: Leadership Challenge. The week-long, half-day camps teaches middle school students about the characteristics of an effective leader, and how to become one. Each day, a theme surrounds activities such as teambuilding, communication and problem solving. The sessions consist of different physical and mental activities to help students develop useful skills they’ll utilize in their schools and communities.

On the last day of camp, students will have the opportunity to apply the skills they’ve learned in the ‘IM Kids Amazing Race’. Modeled after the popular television show, the IM Kids Amazing Race requires campers to work in groups to accomplish their goals. The race is to work as a team and ultimately be the first team to complete a series of physical and mental challenges around the Ionia ISD campus. The IM Kids Amazing Race: Leadership Challenge is a great way to teach middle school-aged students how to be effective leaders while also having fun. For additoanl information on programs at the Ionia Intermediate School District, visit http://www.ioniaisd.org/.