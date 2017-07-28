High Five for Kids: community shares encouraging messages to patients at Helen DeVos

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is giving you the opportunity to share messages of encouragement with patients who need it most.

The message can be in the form of photos, text or videos, through the website highfiveforkids.org, or by sharing through social media channels using the hash tag #highfiveforkids.

These “high fives” will be shared with kids through one of the inpatient channels at the hospital.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Give a high five: https://highfive4kids.hscampaigns.com/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s