High Five for Kids: community shares encouraging messages to patients at Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is giving you the opportunity to share messages of encouragement with patients who need it most.

The message can be in the form of photos, text or videos, through the website highfiveforkids.org, or by sharing through social media channels using the hash tag #highfiveforkids.

These “high fives” will be shared with kids through one of the inpatient channels at the hospital.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Give a high five: https://highfive4kids.hscampaigns.com/