DIY vanilla ice cream in a bag

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) This DIY ice cream recipe, is a must-try for families with kiddos! Maranda had her friends from Milk Means More in studio to show us how it’s done.

>>> Take a look at the video above.

Instructions:

In pint-size resealable bag combine half and half, sugar and vanilla extract. Close bag.

Fill gallon-size resealable bag about half-way with ice cubes. Add salt. Place sealed pint-size bag inside gallon bag, sealing the gallon bag shut.

Shake bags for about 10 minutes, or until half and half has thickened and turned into ice cream.

Ingredients:

1 cup half and half

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup kosher or rock salt

Ice cubes

1 pint-size resealable bag

1 gallon-size resealable bag

For nutrition facts, visit https://www.milkmeansmore.org/recipe/vanilla-ice-cream-bag/