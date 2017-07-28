DIY vanilla ice cream in a bag

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) This DIY ice cream recipe, is a must-try for families with kiddos! Maranda had her friends from Milk Means More in studio to show us how it’s done.
>>> Take a look at the video above.
Instructions:
In pint-size resealable bag combine half and half, sugar and vanilla extract. Close bag.
Fill gallon-size resealable bag about half-way with ice cubes. Add salt. Place sealed pint-size bag inside gallon bag, sealing the gallon bag shut.
Shake bags for about 10 minutes, or until half and half has thickened and turned into ice cream.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup half and half
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup kosher or rock salt
- Ice cubes
- 1 pint-size resealable bag
- 1 gallon-size resealable bag
For nutrition facts, visit https://www.milkmeansmore.org/recipe/vanilla-ice-cream-bag/