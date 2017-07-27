Travel advice: What to know before boarding a flight with your baby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re taking flight this summer and traveling with a baby or young children there are a few boarding basics you’ll want to keep in mind.
Boarding Basics with Baby
- Most airlines allow children under 2 to fly free as a lap child.
- Most airlines recommend buying your child a seat and bringing an approved car seat.
- Bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate in case the airline requires proof of their age.
- Be mindful when booking your seats with children. There are strict rules for lap children and car seats and some seats are NOT allowed.
Airline & TSA policies to check out:
Delta Airlines children policies
Southwest Airlines children policies
United Airlines children policies
TSA recommendations for children
FAA recommendations for children