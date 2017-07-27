Travel advice: What to know before boarding a flight with your baby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re taking flight this summer and traveling with a baby or young children there are a few boarding basics you’ll want to keep in mind.

Boarding Basics with Baby

  1. Most airlines allow children under 2 to fly free as a lap child.
  2. Most airlines recommend buying your child a seat and bringing an approved car seat.
  3. Bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate in case the airline requires proof of their age.
  4. Be mindful when booking your seats with children.  There are strict rules for lap children and car seats and some seats are NOT allowed.

Airline & TSA policies to check out:

Delta Airlines children policies

Southwest Airlines children policies

United Airlines children policies

TSA recommendations for children

FAA recommendations for children

 

 

