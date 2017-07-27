Photos: Maranda Park Party in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV) – The final Maranda Park Party of the season drew 5,700 people to Northwestern Middle School in Battle Creek today. The park was filled with free food, fun, prizes, and smiling faces all day long!
Some of our favorite moments? All the big goofy grins at the Craig’s Cruisers Performance Stage.
>>> Share your photos using the hash tag #MarandaParkParty
