Photos: Maranda Park Party in Battle Creek

Maranda Published: Updated:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV) – The final Maranda Park Party of the season drew 5,700 people to Northwestern Middle School in Battle Creek today. The park was filled with free food, fun, prizes, and smiling faces all day long!

Some of our favorite moments? All the big goofy grins at the Craig’s Cruisers Performance Stage.

>>> Share your photos using the hash tag #MarandaParkParty

Your photos: Battle Creek Maranda Park Party

Your photos: Battle Creek Maranda Park Party

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s