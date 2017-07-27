Battle Creek Maranda Park Party video highlights

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda’s Park Parties traveled to six communities across West Michigan, including today’s event at Northwestern Middle School in Battle Creek. 5,700 kids and families turned out at the final Park Party of the summer bringing this year’s total to an estimated 40,000 participants!

“It has been an amazing summer visiting so many wonderful communities across West Michigan and impacting the lives of so many families across our area. We couldn’t do it without the amazing support of our great sponsors from WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 and from the communities we visited. A huge thanks to everyone who joined for Park Party season 2017,” Maranda said.

This year’s Maranda Park Party season was full of free fun and lots of great giveaways! In a partnership with the Michigan Department of Education and local area school districts, thousands of free lunches were provided to kids under the age of 18!

Maranda’s generous partners also stepped up in a big way, including: Meijer’s free Michigan apples, Priority Health’s brightly colored backpacks, Country Fresh’s ice cream sandwiches, and Ice Mountain water bottles.

Throughout every party, Maranda and the team passed out thousands of Cheese Kurls and prizes!

It was a picture perfect forecast for the entire park party lineup resulting in over 40,000 smiling faces! This season Maranda and the Park Party crew visited the following locations:

June 22- Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 29- Smith Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6, Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13- East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20- Kollen Park, Holland

July 27- Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek