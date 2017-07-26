Tutors wanted: how you can help brighten a child’s future

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hope Network’s Michigan Education Reading Corps program is able to reach kids all over the state of Michigan with reading.

How?

AmeriCorp members that serve as full-time tutors are in pre-school and elementary schools, providing extra instruction to meet the children’s individual reading needs. The key is building a relationship between the students and the tutors, which is demonstrated in the video above.

Michigan Education Corps works with students age 3 through third grade, ensuring each child has a chance to succeed.

Why?

Because the facts don’t lie. If a student is proficient by the time they reach the third grade, the future looks a whole lot brighter for them!

 

 

How can you help?

Hope Network is looking for tutors to help out young readers! REGISTER HERE: https://hopenetwork.org/michigan-education-corps/

