BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-The Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship, The Symetra Tour, will be held at Battle Creek Country Club, located at 318 Country Club Drive, Battle Creek.

The weekend will be filled with some of the most elite women golfers from around the globe, representing 29 countries. Several events throughout the weekend encourage community members to come out and get up close and personal to the golfers. Battle Creek Country Club will again host the iconic event, where children and adults are welcome.

The Symetra Tour – Road to the LPGA is the most established development tour in the world. Every year, the top 10 Symetra Tour players earn automatic membership to play on the LPGA Tour.

The events are free to the public, though donations are encouraged. Proceeds will benefit The Haven of Rest, an organization that gives hope to the homeless in Battle Creek through various programs including: Shelter, GAIN access program which provides life skills to homeless children, life recovery programs, transitional living programs and other outreach programs in the community. For a complete list of event times and activities, visit www.Firekeeperscasino.com.