Building homes and changing lives; the Guevera family shares their experiences in Guatemala

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Maranda loves it when families come together to ask, “what can we do to impact the lives of others?”

Above is the story of the Guevera family who went on a mission trip to Guatemala earlier this summer.

Much of the time spent in Guatemala was construction work for people in need. In fact, some of these people didn’t even have homes. The Guevera family had the opportunity to completely rewrite families lives – giving them a chance to start over in a new, warm home.

On top of that, the Guevera family was able to feed the hungry, visit the sick, as well as running children’s programs.

The kids stated that some of their favorite highlights from the trip, were seeing the smiles produced by the mission work they were doing. Those moments were priceless.

Not only did this trip change others lives, but it also changed the Guevera’s hearts. Watch the video above to hear why 11-year-old Milo and 12-year-old Reuben believe all kids should take a trip like this one!