Family road trip to the Merry-Go-Round Museum

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOTV) There’s a hidden gem in Sandusky, Ohio, that will delight young and old alike. The Merry-Go-Round Museum is number two on TripAdvisor for great family fun in Sandusky. The unique round-front building was a post office from 1926 to 1986, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Inside the Merry-Go-Round Museum, you’ll find anything that has to do with carousels. Pieces from all over the country are assembled into exhibits that change every other year. The centerpiece of the museum is, of course, a 76-year-old carousel that visitors can ride. Carousels were originally intended as a thrill ride for adults. Normally, they go only two to three miles per hour, but the carousel at the Merry-Go-Round Museum spins at nine miles per hour – the same speed it was intended to go when it was built in 1939.

Volunteer carvers create carousel animals on site at the museum. It takes about 400 hours to complete a carousel piece, as each animal is carved and painted by hand. The animals range from the traditional horse to zebras, chickens, giraffes, lions, pigs, and more.

There is a lot to do inside the Merry-Go-Round Museum, including rubbing stations where you can create a picture and take it home, a “cyber coaster,” which gives a front-row view of Cedar Point’s roller coasters, and a scavenger hunt with an amusement park design.