Celebrating National Carousal Day at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Celebrating National Carousal Day, Maranda headed to the Grand Rapids Public Museum to discuss the museum’s iconic carousal – desired by kids all over West Michigan.

Maranda had the opportunity to talk to a curator about the history of these gorgeous, spinning attractions.

>>> Did you know that all 50 different animals on the carousal are hand carved? Learn more fun facts in the video above!

While at the museum, Maranda had the chance to participate in two science experiments with two extraordinary science instructors.

>>> Take a look at the video above!

One interactive activity used colorful minerals from Collections where kids guessed which color each firework makes. At a second table, kids used watercolor paint and salt to make firework drawings. This taught them the relationship between salt and water, and made the color look different than before.

Maranda also was able to chat with Applebee’s about them coming out and sponsoring the event.