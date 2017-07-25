Beauty review: Fixate Lippies bold and beautiful

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WOTV)- I love, love, love a good lipstick and I most certainly got my “fix” when the ladies over at Fixate Cosmetics sent me 4 tubes of luscious lippies. I received two Fab2Matte Liquid Lipsticks and I absolutely adore them. Generally, a great RED is my go-to and because they sent me one… I tried “Cherry” first and I liked it. It’s great color for summer because it has fiery orange undertones and provides a really nice pop of color which helps your lips stand out. And I am all for lipsticks that make a statement without a lady having to say a word.

But I literally lost my mind when I swiped on “Cosmo” for the first time. I am an absolute sucker for a bold pink and let me tell you, this shade packs a punch! And I am here for all of that!

Allergy tested and approved, these lippies have a smooth and creamy texture and they apply very well. They have an impeccable matte finish and literally last for hours on end. The product was easily applied on my lips and I did not experience any creasing or fading throughout the day.

The website describes the Fixate lippies as “long wearing with undeniable color” and I couldn’t agree more. I kept blowing Hollywood movie kisses to myself in the mirror to see if the product would budge and it absolutely did not. But surprisingly enough, the matte color came off very easily at the end of the night with a few simple swipes of my make-up wipe. Gone are the days of scrubbing your lips vigorously before removing the color completely. I am in love under new management!

I was equally impressed with the GLAM Lip Lacquers which are ultra-pigmented and sold in 10 amazing shades. They are super glossy, they feel great as they go on and they have a flexible doe foot applicator. But not only that, these lip glosses smell good and inevitably make you feel like you’re doing something good for your lips! Definitely a win win…

But don’t just take my word for it, TRY it. Fixate Cosmetics are reasonably priced and can be purchased online at www.fixatecosmetics.com

