‘Somewhere Between’ premieres July 24 on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A brand new show is premiering tonight on My ABC WOTV4, ‘Somewhere Between’! Both teenagers and adults alike will be able to get wrapped up in this exciting and suspenseful series.

The show will follow a woman, Laura, who somehow knows that her daughter, Serena, will be murdered, and travels back in time to try and prevent it. Laura knows exactly when it will happen, where, and how.

Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail, and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer. Laura will be played by Paula Patton and Serena by Aria Birch.

One Week until the thrilling special premiere of #SomewhereBetweeen, starring @PaulaPattonXO! pic.twitter.com/ikZemxVfNz — Somewhere Between (@SomewhereABC) July 17, 2017

