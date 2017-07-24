Grandwich 2017 top 10 announced; taste and vote!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Everybody loves a good sandwich, but who has the best in Grand Rapids?

Local tasters have spoken, and the 2017 top ten Grandwich finalists are in! I tried The Slow Temptation by SLOWS BAR BQ – take a look at this hunk of goodness!

A huge congratulations to:

  • 7 Monks Taproom – Grand Rapids – Because the Egg Came First
  • Blue Dog Tavern – The West Side Juicy Johnny
  • Grand Rapids Brewing Company – SoftShell Yeah BLT
  • Mazzo Cucina D’Italia – Mazzo Muffuletta
  • Rockwell Republic – Short Rib Banhhmi
  • SLOWS BAR BQ Grand Rapids – The Slow Temptation
  • The BOB – Pork Belly Sticky Bon
  • The Bull’s Head Tavern – Barramundi Reuben
  • New Holland Brewing The Knickerbocker – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
  • Wheelhouse – Wheelhouse Double Down

Congratulations to the top ten. Continue to taste and vote! The Judges Tour is Thursday, July 27th – stay tuned for more details.

VOTE HERE: http://www.grandwichgr.com/

