Grandwich 2017 top 10 announced; taste and vote!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Everybody loves a good sandwich, but who has the best in Grand Rapids?

Local tasters have spoken, and the 2017 top ten Grandwich finalists are in! I tried The Slow Temptation by SLOWS BAR BQ – take a look at this hunk of goodness!

A huge congratulations to:

7 Monks Taproom – Grand Rapids – Because the Egg Came First

Blue Dog Tavern – The West Side Juicy Johnny

Grand Rapids Brewing Company – SoftShell Yeah BLT

Mazzo Cucina D’Italia – Mazzo Muffuletta

Rockwell Republic – Short Rib Banhhmi

SLOWS BAR BQ Grand Rapids – The Slow Temptation

The BOB – Pork Belly Sticky Bon

The Bull’s Head Tavern – Barramundi Reuben

New Holland Brewing The Knickerbocker – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Wheelhouse – Wheelhouse Double Down

Congratulations to the top ten. Continue to taste and vote! The Judges Tour is Thursday, July 27th – stay tuned for more details.

VOTE HERE: http://www.grandwichgr.com/