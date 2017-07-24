Grandwich 2017 top 10 announced; taste and vote!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Everybody loves a good sandwich, but who has the best in Grand Rapids?
Local tasters have spoken, and the 2017 top ten Grandwich finalists are in! I tried The Slow Temptation by SLOWS BAR BQ – take a look at this hunk of goodness!
A huge congratulations to:
- 7 Monks Taproom – Grand Rapids – Because the Egg Came First
- Blue Dog Tavern – The West Side Juicy Johnny
- Grand Rapids Brewing Company – SoftShell Yeah BLT
- Mazzo Cucina D’Italia – Mazzo Muffuletta
- Rockwell Republic – Short Rib Banhhmi
- SLOWS BAR BQ Grand Rapids – The Slow Temptation
- The BOB – Pork Belly Sticky Bon
- The Bull’s Head Tavern – Barramundi Reuben
- New Holland Brewing The Knickerbocker – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
- Wheelhouse – Wheelhouse Double Down
Congratulations to the top ten. Continue to taste and vote! The Judges Tour is Thursday, July 27th – stay tuned for more details.
VOTE HERE: http://www.grandwichgr.com/