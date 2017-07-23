Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun : July 23-30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 18 through June 24 below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.
Sunday, July 23
Maranda’s Pick: Holland Aquatic Center Family Open Swim- 1-5 pm
- Swimming for the whole family!
- Kids of all ages can enjoy the Splash Zone, 150ft Water Slide, and the Vortex Pool.
- Diving boards and water basketball are also available.
- In the 50M pool we rotate between the Alpine Challenge, WiBit Obstacle Course and ZipLine.
- Single visit admission: $6.50 (kids 2 and younger free)
Monday, July 24
Maranda’s Pick: Opening of Muskegon and Ottawa County Fairs
- Ottawa County Fair Runs July 24-29
- Monday: Gate Admission BOGO gates open at 4pm rides open at 5pm
- Tuesday: Children’s Day – Gates open at 11am rides open at 1pm, free eye screening, Ronald McDonald Magic Show
- Muskegon County Fair Runs July 24-29
- Check out Fair Games ( water balloon toss, egg run, flying chickens, horseshoe toss, disc the field, toss the pig, and many more)
- Large animal auction
- Small animal & baked goods auction
Tuesday, July 25
Maranda’s Pick: Carousel Day at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
- Come celebrate National Carousel Day at the museum. There will be free carousel rides on the 1928 Spillman Carousel all day!
- Museum hours will be 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday the 25th.
Wednesday, July 26
Maranda Pick: Tall Ship Pirate Chase on Lake Michigan
- During the summer months special “Pirate Chaser Adventure Sails” are scheduled on the tall ship Friends Good Will which are geared towards children,
- Wednesday though Saturday at 11:00 am.
- The crew briefs the young recruits on operations and procedures that will insure not only the sighting of pirates, but also the capturing of the scoundrels and, in the tradition of the buccaneers, sharing in their loot.
- Never has so much adventure been packed into one 90-minute sail. For details and reservations call 269-637-8078
- Sails open to children 4 years and up. No exceptions.
- Children must be accompanied by an adult.
- Tariff: $37 per person.
- 90 minute Pirate Chaser Sails will take place on Lake Michigan.
Thursday, July 27
Maranda’s Pick: The Final Park Party of the season!
- Northwestern Middle School
- Battle Creek
- Noon-2pm
- Everyone is invited and everything is free!
Friday, July 28
Maranda’s Pick: Big Bounce America at Berlin Raceway
- Friday 28th July
3pm-4pm: Family session, all children under 5 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult. Up to 2 under 5 year olds free with each paying adult. Maximum age for kids is 7 years old for this session. Children aged 5-7 years do not need to be accompanied by an adult.
- 4.30pm-5.30pm: Family session, all children under 5 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult. Up to 2 under 5 year olds free with each paying adult. Maximum age for kids is 7 years old for this session. Children aged 5-7 years do not need to be accompanied by an adult.
- 6pm-7pm: Kids Session. For ages 8-15 years only.
- Saturday 29th July and Sunday 30th July
- 8am-9am: Family session. All children under 5 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult. Up to 2 under 5 year olds free with each paying adult. Maximum age for kids is 7 years old for this session. Children aged 5-7 years do not need to be accompanied by an adult.
- 9.30am-10.30am: Kids session. For ages 8-15 years only.
- 11am-12pm: Family session. All children under 5 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult. Up to 2 under 5 year olds free with each paying adult. Maximum age for kids is 7 years old for this session. Children aged 5-7 years do not need to be accompanied by an adult.
- 2pm-3pm: Kids session. For ages 8-15 years only.
- 3.30pm-4.30pm: Family session. All children under 5 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult. Up to 2 under 5 year olds free with each paying adult. Maximum age for kids is 7 years old for this session. Children aged 5-7 years do not need to be accompanied by an adult.
- 5pm-6pm: Adult session. For ages 16+ only.
- 6.30pm-7.30pm: Adult session. For ages 16+ only.
Saturday, July 29
Maranda’s Pick: Salsa Celebration at the Downtown Market
- Noon-3pm
- $3 to sample all entries
- Proceeds benefit the Cook Arts Center/Cook Library
- Noon-6pm – Kids Activities
- 5pm – Pinata Smash
Sunday, July 30
Maranda’s Pick: Hairspray Jr at the Civic Theatre
- July 28-August 6
- Individual tickets: $10-$16.
- Performance Times
- Wednesday – Saturday evenings at 7:30pm
- Sundays at 2:00pm
- Children and Holiday productions also have Saturday matinees at 2:00pm